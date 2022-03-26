Armenia Tree Project preparing for spring

The Community Tree Planting (CTP) team at Armenia Tree Project (ATP) has been evaluating many sites ahead of the planting season which is scheduled to start in a few weeks. As one of ATP’s most visible programs, CTP distributes fruit and decorative trees each year to urban and rural communities throughout Armenia and works with the local population to nurture those trees.

Each year, ATP adds approximately 50 to 100 new sites to its CTP program. Some locations approach ATP for trees, but most locations are from an ATP initiative to provide trees to border villages or communities that would benefit from the environmental and economic investment of trees. Since the beginning of this program, ATP has planted trees at 1,400 sites throughout Armenia and Artsakh. These trees are grown in ATP’s nurseries in the villages of Karin, Khachpar, Chiva and Margahovit, which provide 53 varieties of indigenous fruit and decorative trees.

ATP and CTP team evaluate six criteria before trees are distributed for planting to ensure the trees are cared for and positioned for long-term survival: human factor, fencing and security, soil composition, water irrigation, community land and climate zone. The team investigates potential sites in every region of Armenia and Artsakh.

Sites are monitored regularly to ensure the highest rates of survival and to provide technical assistance to families or institutions that receive trees. More than 10 million pounds of fruit have been harvested from ATP’s trees to improve food security in rural villages and public institutions.

This spring, approximately 20,000 to 23,000 trees will be distributed. Among the new sites are the Heroes Rehabilitation City in the village of Proshyan in Kotayk region and the Great Light CEF Camp Center near Lake Sevan, Gegharkunik region.

The Heroes Rehabilitation City is currently under construction. Their mission is to provide psychological and social care, as well as offer therapy for the soldiers’ families. Their objective is to rehabilitate soldiers with disabilities (including PTSD) and help re-integrate them into society and promote their independence.

ATP’s nursery and CTP teams assessed the area and the various features of the landscape, proposing a list of varieties of trees and shrubs. Since the campus of the Heroes Rehabilitation City is still under construction, planting will be over three seasons. This spring, trees will be distributed in containers, and additional trees will be distributed in the fall and next spring.

The Great Light CEF camp near Sevan Lake serves youth and teens from every region of Armenia, including Artsakh. They also assist displaced Artsakh children living throughout Armenia. The camp offers eight week-long sessions; each session welcomes 45-50 youth and teens. The camp is underwritten by The Christian Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), allowing all the children to attend without charge.

Children come from all different churches and organizations are welcome. All social groups regardless of financial situation, including children of fallen soldiers, orphans, refugees and domestic violence survivors participate.

Many other institutions and communities will also receive trees this spring. ATP expects to plant a record-breaking 400,000 trees this spring.

Armenian Weekly