Two Armenian servicemen killed in ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan – Artsakh MOD

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Two Armenian contract servicemen were killed as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued to violate the ceasefire in Artsakh, the Defense Army reports.

Since neeon the Azerbaijani side has been using strike drones, including Bayraktars.

The number of injured is being verified.

As of 14:00, the operative-tactical situation on the eastern border of Artsakh remains extremely tense.

