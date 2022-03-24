Freedom House: Azerbaijan must restore gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Freedom House urges Azerbaijan to restore gas supply to Artsakh.
“Azerbaijan must prevent a humanitarian crisis by restoring unhindered gas supplies to the people of Nagorno Karabakh, who have endured weeks of freezing temps without heat or hot water,” the Freedom House said in a Twitter post.
— Freedom House (@freedomhouse) March 23, 2022
For second time in two weeks, Nagorno-Karabakh residents are left without heating in freezing temperatures because of a gas pipeline running through Azerbaijan-controlled territory.
