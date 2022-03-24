Armenian opposition faction denounces ‘blatant Russophobia’ in some countries

The opposition Hayastan (Armenia) faction on Thursday released the following statement on the situation in Ukraine:

“The Hayastan faction:

Expresses its concern over the events unfolding in Ukraine. The current situation is a consequence of disregarding the key principle of the indivisible security, as well as the vicious practice of applying double standards in the international law.

Stresses the importance of any act of realization of the nations’ right to self-determination. Attempts to undermine the realization of the right to self-determination by reprisals usually lead to armed conflict and war. It also considers as irreversible and non-negotiable the right of a people to self-determination in its historical territory as well as reunification with the state forming the historical homeland, attaches importance to the application of the “recognition for salvation” guarantee in all such situations.

Considers unacceptable and strongly condemns the manifestations of blatant Russophobia in a number of countries as well as any manifestations of discrimination on the grounds of nationality or race. Such policies are totally rejected and contrary to the values accepted since the mid-20th century and proclaimed as universal human values.

States that the use of the unprecedented forms and scope of political and especially economic sanctions will not contribute to the settlement of the crisis, but will lead to a new global economic crisis, the formation of a new “Iron Curtain”, the consequences of which could be devastating for numerous states and could lead to a sharp increase in poverty rates.

Hopes that peace and stability will be restored to Europe as soon as possible, and the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, through real negotiations, will be able to find acceptable solutions for living in peace and security.