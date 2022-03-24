ARF 34th World Congress Public Announcement

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) 34th World Congress (General Meeting) hereby proclaims that the only ARF entity operating in the Western United States region is the ARF Central Committee elected for a term of two years on July 18, 2021 at the ARF Western United States 55th Regional Convention. This entity is the only one authorized to incorporate the use of the ARF’s name and use its flag, insignia and anthem.

The members of the ARF Western United States Central Committee are:

1.Zareh Adjemian

2.Zanku Armenian

3.Vicken Babikian

4.Harmik Baghdasarian

5.Levon Baronian

6.Stepan Boyajian

7.Daron Der-Khachadourian

8.Laura Hakobyan

9.Zohrab Kahwedjian

10.Mike Keleshian

11.Chris Keosian

12.Hovig Saliba

13.Khatchig Tazian

ARF 34th World Congress

March 8 2022

Armenian Weekly