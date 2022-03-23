Unveiling of Renovated Tehlirian Monument and ARF Day Celebration in Fresno

Community members from Southern California and the Bay Area traveled to Fresno to observe the anniversary of the assassination of Talaat Pasha at the hands of our National Hero Soghomon Tehlirian and to mark the 131st anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Out-of-towners and locals gathered at the home of Fresno’s Tehlirian Gomideh Chair Raffy Chekerdemian, who hosted a welcoming gathering on Saturday, March 19.

The event took place on Sunday, March 20 and began with a solemn ceremony at the Garo and Alice Gureghian Armenian Center, during which new members joined the ranks of the ARF. Administering the ARF oath was Rosie Bedrossian.

Following the ceremony, the attendees went to the Ararat Armenian Cemetery where the Soghomon Tehlirian Monument is installed.

1 of 8 – + 1. Soghomon Tehlirian Monument 2. Master of Ceremonies Sevag Jierian 3. ARF Western U.S. Central Committee member Harut Mgrditchian 4. AYF Kevork Chavoush chapter member Lena Ohanian 5. Tehlirian Gomideh Chair Raffy Chekerdemian 6. Holy Trinity Armenian Church Paris Priest Rev. Ashod Khachadourian 7. Fresno Homenetmen Sassoun Scouts 8. Community members gathered at Tehlirian Gomideh Chair Raffy Chekerdemian’s home for a welcoming gathering

The Fresno Homenetmen Sassoun Chapter scouts kicked of the ARF Day celebration with a flag raising ceremony, which was followed by the unveiling of the newly renovated Tehlirian Monument.

Master of Ceremonies Sevag Jierian welcomed the attendees and invited Holy Trinity Armenian Church Parish Priest Rev. Ashod Khachadourian to lead the invocation.

Lena Ohanian, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation Kevork Chavoush chapter, presented the youth message.

In his remarks, Chekherdemian, Chair of the ARF Fresno Gomideh, discussed the importance of the Tehlirian monument and the process to renovate the aging monument.

The keynote address of the event was delivered by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee member Harout Megerdichian, who highlighted the importance of Operation Nemesis in advancing justice for the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Cause. He emphasized the critical role the ARF has played, and continues to play, in defending the just aspirations of the Armenian Nation.

Armenia’s Honorary Consul General to Fresno Berdj Apkarian also delivered remarks.

Asbarez