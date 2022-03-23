UK donates over 25,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Armenia

The UK government has donated over 25,000 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Armenia, the British Embassy in Yerevan reported.

UK Ambassador John Gallagher said: “We strongly believe that vaccination remains the only effective tool in fighting, mitigating and stopping the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, I’m very glad that the UK has extended a helping hand to our friends in Armenia as part of the UK Government’s commitment to help countries across the world to tackle the pandemic.”

Armenia’s First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan thanked for the donation, noting that they would be happy to cooperate with the United Kingdom in other spheres of healthcare as well.

In addition to UK support to the COVAX vaccine facility that has also delivered to Armenia, this is the third package of COVID-19 related support sent directly from the UK to Armenia, following the donation of personal protective equipment and the deployment of a UK Emergency Medical Team to Armenia.

Panorama.AM