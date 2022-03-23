The long road to recognize a genocide of the Armenian people

More than 2 million ethnic Armenians lived within the borders of the Ottoman Empire at the turn of the 20th century. Christians in a majority Muslim society, they were subject to waves of persecution, including seizure of their land and intermittent pogroms.

The targeting of Armenians reached its apex in 1915 as leaders in the crumbling empire tried to pin the blame for military setbacks on Armenians and other minorities.

On April 24, 1915, the government rounded up approximately 250 Armenian intellectuals and leaders, eventually killing most. In the months that followed, civil and military officials forced the mass deportation of Armenian villages. Many families were marched into the Syrian desert where they starved to death or died from lack of water. The purge was accompanied by massacres that historians have said were carried out by irregular forces or locals.

Estimates of the number of Armenians who perished vary widely, with historians offering a range of about 700,000 to 1.2 million. The U.S. government has said about 1.5 million Armenians either died or were deported. Refugees scattered around the world, with Armenian communities springing up in France, Russia, South America, the Middle East and the United States.

