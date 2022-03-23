Specialist: 426 cases of active tuberculosis recorded in Armenia in 2021

426 cases of active tuberculosis were detected in Armenia in 2021, Naira Khachatryan, deputy head of the National Pulmonology Center and coordinator of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme, told a news conference on Wednesday.

369 out of them were new cases, while 57 were reinfections, she said.

444 cases of active tuberculosis were recorded in the country in 2020, the specialist noted.

Khachatryan says this year the events marking the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24 will start in Armenia’s regions, adding screening tests aimed at diagnosing the early stages of the disease will be carried out.

“The key indicator used to assess the tuberculosis situation is the disease incidence, which has decreased 4.4 times in Armenia over the past 10 years,” Khachatryan said. “In 2011 the incidence rate was 56.2 per 100,000 people, and in 2021 it dropped to 13.4, which is a great achievement,” she stressed.

Panorama.AM