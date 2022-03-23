Magnitude 3.6 earthquake registered near Armenian-Georgian border

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit 9 km east of the village of Bavra, near the Armenian-Georgian border at 21:10 (17:10 GMT), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake measured 4-5 on Richter scale at the epicenter.

The tremors were felt in the villages of Bavra, Saragyugh, Ashotsk, Sizavet and Ghazanchi in Shirak province, the cities of Tashir, Alaverdi and Vanazor, the village of Paghaghbyur in Lori province, the cities of Ijevan, Noyemberyan in Tavush province, in teh

