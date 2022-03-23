Lecture: Understanding the Role of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

|
|Join the Order of St. Andrew on Monday, April 4, at 6 PM at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington, New York as Archon George Demacopoulos interviews Sergei Chapnin, a former Moscow Patriarchate insider, on the role of the Moscow Patriarchate in the invasion of Ukraine. The lecture will include a pastoral reflection by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.
