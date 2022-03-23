Kyokushin European Championships in Yerevan postponed

The KWU Kyokushin European Championships 2022 scheduled to be held in Yerevan, Armenia on 1-3 April have been postponed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Kyokushin Karate Federation of Armenia told Panorama.am on Wednesday.

It said that delegates from many European countries have withdrawn from the championships in protest against Russia.

However, there are delegations from some countries as well as individuals who had bought the tickets in advance and are to arrive in Yerevan.

The Kyokushin Federation has decided to organize a Grand Prix tournament in participation of them and Armenian athletes at Mika Sports Complex on April 2.

Dates for the European Championships will be announced later.

Panorama.AM