Knights and Daughters of Vartan to Commemorate 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide in Times Square

NEW YORK—The Knights and Daughters of Vartan will commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in New York’s Times Square. The event will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Join thousands in solidarity alongside noted politicians, academics and artists to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while advancing the fight towards global recognition.Special accolades will be given to U.S. President Joe Biden and Members of Congress for standing on the right side of history and affirming the Armenian Genocide through formal recognition.

While over a century has passed since the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenians, the Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor, and to educate the world about this catastrophic event in history – a piece of history that not only goes unrecognized to this day by the Turkish government, but is perpetuated with the recent war and ongoing conflicts in Artsakh.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will again sponsor an annual global essay contest and Young Professionals event, “100 Years & Beyond,” for the New York metro area.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Missionary Association of America, the Armenian Bar Association, Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York, and the Armenian Council of America.

Participating organizations include: the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Missionary Association, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, and several national Armenian youth organizations.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the more than 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of 1915. This internationally recognized annual event, that is free and open to the public, draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion.

The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.

