In pictures: Artsakh without gas supply

Armenian media outlet Hetq has released a photo series of David Ghahramanyan from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which has again been deprived of gas supply.

Without gas supply: 11-month-old Arpi is taking a bath near the stove.

The grandpa and grandma are warming up and pondering on the current events.

Supermarkets in Stepanakert are emptying their bread shelves.

Gas cylinders are donated to evacuees from various districts of Artsakh and families with many children.

Children have staged a performance at the Stepanakert State Drama Theater after Vahram Papazyan. The disruption of gas delivery and adverse weather conditions do not prevent Stepanakert children from receiving spiritual nourishment.

Tatev, a mother of many children, and her 5 children were forcibly displaced from Hadrut. They have been living in the former Malysh restaurant in Stepanakert for a year now. The only source of heating in the house is a small electric heater…

The full photo story is available here.

Panorama.AM