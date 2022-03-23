Football: Armenia’s best players and coach collect awards

Members of the Armenian national football team Varazdat Haroyan and Eduard Spertsyan and head coach Joaquín Caparrós received their awards as best players and coach of the year.

Varazdat Haroyan was named Armenia’s Player of the Year 2021. The Cádiz defender received 92 points during the vote in December 2021. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was second with 62 points, Eduard Spertsyan was the third with 60 points.

Joaquín Caparrós was named Armenia’s Coach of the Year for the second time in a row.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu