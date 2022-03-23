Favorite Armenian stickers back in Viber – Viva-MTS

Viva-MTS is pleased to announce that at the request of subscribers and users the Armenian language stickers issued by Viva-MTS and created as part of cooperation with the Viber messenger are back and available for free download without time limitations.

Viva-MTS released the first series of its stickers in Viber in the image of a girl in 2019. In 2020, the Company released the second series of stickers with Armenian inscriptions in the image of a boy, along with its first Armenian-language mobile game “Sis-Masis”. The girl and boy stickers have been downloaded more than 650,000 times. However, free downloads of stickers featuring favorite characters were previously available for a limited period.

Now the popular stickers are back with no time limitations. They are available to Viber messenger users from anywhere in the world.

“Viva-MTS attaches great importance to the feedback of its subscribers and always tries to quickly respond to them. Telecommunications has now become more than just a voice or data service. Our digital transformation strategy aims to provide two-way communication between the company and its subscribers on different digital platforms. The proof of this is the reissue of Armenian language Viva-MTS stickers in Viber. The positive response and enthusiasm of our subscribers helped make the favorite Viva-MTS stickers available for free download without time limitations. We are glad that these stickers are another way to promote the Armenian language in the social media,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

How to download new Viva-MTS stickers?

Stickers can be found in the search field of the Viber sticker market by entering “Viva-MTS Stickers”. You can download them for free and use without restrictions. Stickers are available for subscribers of both Viva-MTS and other mobile operators. Stickers can be downloaded here:

Girl stickers: https://vb.me/mts_am_vb_pr

Boy stickers: https://vb.me/mts_am2_vb_pr

For more information, you can visit the website www.mts.am

Panorama.AM