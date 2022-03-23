Armenian Companies PicsArt, DISQO, ServiceTitan Make Forbes’ Best Startup Employers List

Three Armenian companies, PicsArt, DISQO, and ServiceTitan, have been listed among America’s Best 500 Startup Employers.

Forbes, in partnership with market research company Statista, has compiled the list by evaluating 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Statista considered any company founded between 2012 and 2019 that has at least 50 employees to be a startup.

Prior to the pandemic, applications to work for startups outpaced those for corporations, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. But the tides have since changed, with workers now being 20 percent more likely to want to work for bigger businesses. “Now startups are having to do things to become even more appealing,” said Thomas Vick, regional director at Robert Half.

DISQO (73rd on the list) is a consumer insights platform for cultivating insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO’s platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with more than 400 team members.

Service Titan (163rd) is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps Home Service companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and grow their business.

Picsart (234th) has developed AI and Java-based tools to let anyone edit and enhance photos and videos as easily as adding an Instagram filter. Artists and amateurs alike use Picsart to touch-up and stylize posts for TikTok, Instagram, Snap, YouTube, and Facebook.

But Picsart is for more than flattering selfies. As millions of independent businesses, restaurants and local shops flock to the Web amid Covid-19, entrepreneurs rely on Picsart to give their products a glossy, catalog look on critical marketplaces like Shopify, Etsy, eBay, Depop and Doordash. After raising a fresh $130 million at a near $1.5 billion valuation, Hovhannes Avoyan’s free-to-use editor became a tech unicorn.

Commonwealth Fusion tops the list, followed by Nuro and Lyra Health.

Asbarez