Armenian Ambassador briefs Senator Jack Reed on security environment in the region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with Chairman of Senate Committee on Armed Services, Senator Jack Reed (D–RI).

Ambassador Makunts thanked the Senator for the support he has long provided to Armenia and the Armenian people.

She briefed the Senator on the security environment around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, including Azerbaijan’s recent attempts to deliberately disrupt the proper operation of critical infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In that context Ambassador Makunts emphasized the role of the OSCE Minks Group Co-chairs for the final resolution of Nagorno Karabakh issue.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu