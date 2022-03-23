Armenia reports 28 fresh Covid cases

Armenia has confirmed 28 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 422,382 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Overall, 2,481 Covid-19 tests were administered on March 22.

59 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 409,588.

2 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the country, taking the official death toll to 8,603. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,672 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 2,519 active cases. As many as 2,957,329 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM