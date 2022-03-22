Zelensky speaks to Pope and calls for Vatican to mediate

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to Pope Francis and suggested the Vatican could play a mediating role in ending the war with Russia.

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky said he told the Pope of the “difficult humanitarian situation.”

Zelensky added: “The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated.”

It comes after Zelensky said on Monday that Jerusalem could potentially be a location for future top-level peace talks between Ukraine and Moscow.

Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

