Zelensky speaks to Pope and calls for Vatican to mediate

2022-03-22

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to Pope Francis and suggested the Vatican could play a mediating role in ending the war with Russia.

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky said he told the Pope of the “difficult humanitarian situation.”

Zelensky added: “The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated.”

It comes after Zelensky said on Monday that Jerusalem could potentially be a location for future top-level peace talks between Ukraine and Moscow.

