Tatoyan: Isn’t it clear that Azerbaijan’s statements about peace do not correspond to reality?

Armenia’s former Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan accused Azerbaijan of intentionally disrupting natural gas supplies to Artsakh through a secretly installed valve.

The gas supply to Artsakh from Armenia was again disrupted on March 21, two days after being restored.

“It is obvious that under the so-called repairs of the gas pipeline, the Azerbaijani authorities have secretly installed a special valve so that whenever they want, they can cut the gas supply to Artsakh,” Tatoyan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is a deliberate act that causes serious humanitarian problems and mass violations of rights, leaving more than 100,000 civilians, hospitals, kindergartens, children and the elderly in Artsakh without heating and hot water in cold weather.

“But this is the real situation, expressing the real intentions of Azerbaijani authorities; their genocidal policy.

“I have been warning so much with the evidence and facts that after the war the Azerbaijani authorities have not diminished their policies of Armenophobia, hatred and animosity. It will not happen, because it is a source of political life, a way to divert their own people from internal problems by an external enemy and to maintain their grip on power.

“Isn’t it clear that Azerbaijani authorities’ statements about peace do not correspond to reality, they are just a veil for the outside world?” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM