Samsung Innovation Campus launched in Dilijan, Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Samsung Innovation Campus was launched at UWC Dilijan over the weekend. The first 40 students from Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanаdzor and other communities of Armenia had their first class and then with their families attended the opening ceremony. They were joined by community leaders, and friends of the college.

“We are privileged that Samsung reached out to UWC Dilijan to serve as a partner for this pioneering initiative. We are aware that we have a lot of work to do to deliver results and will do everything to make it a success. I am confident that our cooperation with Samsung opens a new page in our capacity to contribute to the development of Armenia,” the head of UWC Dilijan College Mr. Gabriel Abad Fernandez said.

“We are happy to announce the launch of Samsung Innovation Campus at UWC Dilijan. As we know, the mission of the college is to provide opportunities for every child and to help them to realize their dreams. This is fully aligned with the philosophy of Samsung,” said the representative of Samsung Electronics, Mr. Ashot Budaghyan.

“The Dilijan Community Center is delighted to be part of this initiative. We are organising special classes for the children of Dilijan to make sure they are well prepared for the Samsung rigorous programme. We have enrolled 20 children who will be taught by one of the Samsung-trained instructors. It is a wonderful opportunity for our town and our children,” Ms. Armine Hovhannisyan, the head of the Dilijan Community Centre said.

“The goal of the Samsung Innovation Campus is to contribute to the development of Armenia by equipping young people, through education, with skills that will not only improve their digital literacy, learning abilities, creativity and imagination, but also enable conditions for their future interest in information technology, crucial for Armenia to unlock its potential,” Vardan Avagyan, Project Manager of Samsung Innovation Campus said.

UWC Dilijan, an international boarding school in Armenia, and Samsung Electronics, a world leading technological company, have established Samsung Innovation Campus in Dilijan, Armenia. The initiative is aimed at making a contribution to Armenia by enabling Armenian youth to develop their IT skills and learn the concepts related to Android Mobile Programming.

The educational programme is built around the delivery, over the next three years, of a combination of online sessions and in-person training for 100 children annually. The initiative will focus on 14-16 year-old Armenian children.

Samsung Electronics has equipped the facility with the state-of-the-art technology, including 21 computer stations, smart boards and other devices essential for the delivery of the Samsung Innovation Campus programme in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu