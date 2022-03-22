Russian FM discusses Ukraine, other issues with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Sergey Lavrov holds separate phone calls with Ararat Mirzoyan, Jeyhun Bayramov

Elena Teslova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

With Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s top diplomat, Lavrov discussed the issues related to signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and further work of the 3+3 format (Iran, Russia, and Turkiye plus Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia).

With Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Lavrov spoke on the implementation of key provisions of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the beginning of projects aiming to unblock transport and economic ties in the region, and provisions of a possible peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Lavrov also discussed the situation in Ukraine with the two ministers.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation,” began on Feb. 24. According to President Vladimir Putin, the operation’s aim is to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine.

The military campaign has attracted unprecedented financial sanctions on Moscow, and hundreds of international companies have pulled out of the country.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/russian-fm-discusses-ukraine-other-issues-with-armenian-azerbaijani-counterparts/2541544?fbclid=IwAR3sDSFmO8drrUX1YZft2UMfj4ns27P7iJFv5Q31qOj-31FJxptTqb0BIJE