National Assembly to discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh behind closed doors

Siranush Ghazanchyan

At a closed-door sitting he Armenian National Assembly will hold an urgent discussion on the humanitarian situation and challenges in Artsakh.

The lawmakers voted 66 to 18 with 1 abstention to approve the proposal of the opposition.

Voce-President of the Parliament Ruben Rubinyan said Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grgoryan will also participate in the discussion.

Secretary of Armenia faction Artsvik Minasyan suggested holding an open discussion, given the public interest in the issue, but the offer was turned down because the debates could contain classified security issues.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu