Knights & Daughters of Vartan announce essay contest, 107th commemoration of Armenian Genocide in Times Square

NEW YORK, NY – The 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Join thousands in solidarity alongside noted politicians, academics and artists to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while advancing the fight towards global recognition. Special accolades will be given to US President Joe Biden and members of Congress for standing on the right side of history and affirming the Armenian Genocide through formal recognition.

While over a century has passed since the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire, the Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about this catastrophic event in history — a piece of history that not only goes unrecognized to this day by the Turkish government, but is perpetuated with the recent war and ongoing conflicts in Artsakh.

In conjunction with the Times Square commemoration, the Knights & Daughters of Vartan will again sponsor an annual global essay contest and Young Professionals event, 100 Years & Beyond, for the New York metro area.

High school and college students are invited to participate in the essay contest with submissions that answer the following question:

On April 24, 2021, US President Joe Biden affirmed the Armenian Genocide after decades-long efforts by the Armenian people. Now that US recognition has been achieved by both Congress and the US President, what next steps can be taken regarding the Armenian Genocide in terms of education, awareness, global recognition and accountability?

Original essays can range from 700 to 1,000 words. Submissions will be judged on originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

As a resource, students are encouraged to reference the USC Shoah Foundation, which offers a selection of Armenian Genocide survivor testimonials that sheds light on the first genocide of the 20th century. These stories are meant to be shared and understood, while helping us remember the past, but also focusing on our future advocacy goals as a community regarding the Armenian Genocide

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 10, 2022. Please email submissions to april24nyc@gmail.com.

The first, second and third place winners chosen by the judges will be awarded $300, $200 and $100 respectively and announced at Times Square and in the media.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), the Armenian Bar Association, Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York and the Armenian Council of America. Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, AMAA, Armenian Missionary Association, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy and several national Armenian youth organizations.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the 1.5+ million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally-recognized annual event, that is free and open to the public, draws thousands of Armenian and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.

