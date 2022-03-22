Communiqué from Ecumenical Patriarchate ￼

The Ecumenical Patriarchate announces that the President of the Republic of Poland, His Excellency Andrzej Duda, has officially invited His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit his homeland in order to bless, console and strengthen the countless refugees taking shelter in the country following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

His All-Holiness, having also received a similar invitation from the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Poland, His Beatitude Metropolitan Sawa of Warsaw, intends to accept and visit the temporary refugee shelters there, accompanied by His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and the V. Rev. Grand Syncellus Iakovos Krochak.

At the Ecumenical Patriarchate, 22 March 2022

From the Chief Secretariat

of the Holy and Sacred Synod