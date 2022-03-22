Cold, snowy conditions to persist across Armenia

The amount of precipitation in Armenia has exceeded the norm 200 times in a few days. The Armenian population has not seen anything like this in March for 40 years.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that snow is expected in some regions on 22 March, on the night of 25 March, and in most regions from time to time on 23 and 24 March.

Clear weather is forecast for the daytime of March 25 and 26-27 March.

Snowstorm and low visibility are expected in mountainous parts of the country.

North-west wind speed is 3-7 m/s. On March 23-25, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are possible in separate regions.

Temperatures will not change significantly.

