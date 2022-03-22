AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter conducts first meeting since reinstatement

TROY, NY—The AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter held its first membership meeting since their inaugural meeting back in February. All eight members were present during the meeting on Saturday at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church.

During the meeting on Saturday, members discussed upcoming events such as Junior Winter Olympics, AYF Convention and AYF Junior Seminar. Members also discussed plans for upcoming fundraisers and participating in local commemorations for the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

For the first time in over 10 years, the AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter will be represented at the Junior Winter Olympics in New Jersey; four juniors and two seniors will be participating in this weekend’s athletic events. The chapter will also have two representatives at the Special Convention planned in early April.

Aram Brunson, a member of the AYF Central Educational Council, led a virtual educational presentation on the history of the State of Armenia and its kingdoms. The members then discussed the importance of learning and understanding the early history of their homeland.

After the meeting, the chapter ordered pizza for lunch and spent a fun afternoon at a local bowling alley.

The newly reinstated AYF chapter is looking forward to competing at this weekend’s Junior Winter Olympics as a proud, active chapter in the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region.

“It is amazing to see this chapter re-established. Many alumni in this community have benefited from the AYF Shoushi Chapter and now the next generation will get that same opportunity,” said Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) advisor Antranig Karageozian, “Seeing them in their first membership meeting brings back so many memories. It brings joy to my heart.”

The AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter has launched an Instagram account (@ayfalbanyshoushi) and Facebook page for their membership and community members interested in following their work and their activities.

