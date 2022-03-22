Armenia’s national football team holds first training ahead of Montenegro friendly

The Armenian national football team on Tuesday held its first training in the Technical Center/Football Academy of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

20 players participated in the training, FFA said in a statement.

Khoren Bayramyan and Eduard Spertsyan did not take part in the first training. Varazdat Haroyan and Andre Calisir will join the team tomorrow, March 22.

The Armenian national team will face Montenegro in a friendly match in Yerevan’s Republican Stadium on March 24.

The Armenian team will play against Norway in another friendly in Oslo on March 29.

Panorama.AM