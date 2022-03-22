Armenian MPs pay tribute to 1920 Shushi massacre victims

Armenian lawmakers on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the 1920 Shushi massacre committed by Turkish-Azerbaijani gangs.

MP Hayk Mamijanyan from the opposition With Honor bloc asked his colleagues to hold a minute’s silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the pogroms.

“Nearly 20,000 of our compatriots were killed as a result of the massacre which lasted 4-5 days,” the MP said.

“I think that in the context of the current developments and the signals coming from Artsakh, it is necessary for the world to see that we clearly remember our history,” Mamijanyan said.

Panorama.AM