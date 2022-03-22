Applications for SERVICE Armenia 2022 now available

BERKELEY, Calif.—Applications are now available for the Paros Foundation’s SERVICE Armenia 2022 Program. The program will run from July 3 to July 24, 2022.

SERVICE Armenia enables young people to travel and tour Armenia, while engaging in meaningful service projects benefiting Armenia and her people.

“I am looking forward to a fun and meaningful SERVICE Armenia 2022 program this summer,” said Peter Abajian, executive director of the Paros Foundation. “It is quite exciting to see students from throughout the country develop friendships with one another while working on important service projects in Armenia.”

Participants will tour historic, religious and cultural sites in Armenia with experienced, English-speaking staff and guides. Safe and well-located accommodations and transportation combined with interesting cultural and educational activities will ensure all will have an engaging and memorable experience. The program is open to both Armenian and American young people wishing to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity. Knowledge of the Armenian language is not required.

The deadline to submit the completed application is April 15, 2022.

