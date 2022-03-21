Two Armenian boxers advance to U22 European Championships final

Armenian boxers Ruslan Aslikyan (57 kg) and Artur Shakhpazyan (63.5 kg) have reached the final of the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships being held in Porec, Croatia, after beating their Turkish and Azerbaijani rivals.

In his semi-final bout on Sunday, Aslikyan defeated Tahir Akkoyun of Turkey to make it to the final. Shakhpazyan scored a brilliant victory over Jalal Gurbanov of Azerbaijan, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

Thus, Armenia will be represented by two boxers in the European Championships final.

Another Armenian boxer Elida Kocharyan (60 kg) will take home a bronze medal.

