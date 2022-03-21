Sargis Adamyan named Man of the Match in Brugge’s 3-1 win over Genk

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Sargis Adamyan has been named Man of the Match in Brugge’s 3-1 win over Genk.

The striker delivered another strong performance on Sunday, playing a role in Brugge’s first goal and scoring himself in the 74th minute.

This was the Armenian’s fifth goal in the Belgian league.

Club Brugge are currently the second in the Belgian league with 66 points. Union St. Gilloise top the table with 71 points.

