Artur Vanetsyan: Azerbaijan’s five-point proposal to Armenia is about renunciation of Artsakh

Armenia and Artsakh are facing serious security challenges, MP Artur Vanetsyan, the leader of the opposition With Honor faction, told parliamentary hearings on Monday.

In his words, after the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the country has now laid out new demands for peace, submitting the so-called “five-point proposal” to Armenia.

“I’m sure you all know what these principles are about. In my opinion, they are about giving up Artsakh and closing the Artsakh issue once and for all,” the MP said.

“At the same time, we cannot ignore the conditions in which these demands are put forward by Azerbaijan: the intimidation of residents of border villages, the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, increased border tensions, repeated ceasefire violations, the use of weapons of various calibers against Armenian settlements and positions. It is a policy of coercion in the classical sense,” Vanetsyan noted.

The Armenian National Assembly is holding parliamentary hearings initiated by the With Honor faction on amendments to the law on the parliament statute.

Panorama.AM