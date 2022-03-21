Armenian culture and arts to be presented at Yeraz Festival in France

Yeraz Festival kicks off today, March 21, in the French commune of Mont-de-Marsan, providing locals the opportunity to get to know Armenian culture and arts, Sergei Parajanov Museum reports.

Many Armenian and French cultural figures as well as other guests will take part in the festival where the unique works of prominent filmmaker Sergei Parajanov will be displayed for two weeks.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place at the Despiau-Wlérick Museum on March 22.

In the meantime, Mont-de-Marsan is preparing for the opening of the festival.

Panorama.AM