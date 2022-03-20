Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov earns TKO win over Cristian Coria in third professional fight

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian professional boxer Hovhannes Bachkov forced the referee to step in and spare Cristian Coria further punishment after pummeling his Argentinian rival in Dubai, Eurosports reports.

The dark horse of the super-lightweight division mauled Coria for seven rounds before the official waved it off near the end of the eighth, deciding the 39-year-old had taken too many shots.

Bachkov, who sustained a relentless pace and threw an incredibly high volume of punches, now moves to 3-0 as a professional and with Probellum’s backing, the Armenian plans to be in world title contention in double-quick time.

The 29-year-old, an Olympic bronze medalist, became only the second man to stop the experienced and tough Coria, thus sending a warning shot to the rest of the fighters.

“I planned that and tonight I did my job effectively and quickly,” said the outstanding Armenian.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu