The position of saint Augustine in the theology of saint Gregory Palamas

The sanctity and patristic prestige of Augustine were established over time in the universal conscience of the Church through the common patristic and conciliar tradition. The assignment of Augustine’s “De Trinitate” translation to the learned latin scholar Maximus Planudes by Michael VIII Palaeologus is attributed to the broader context of the Palaeologan literary renaissance and the emperor’s unifying policy. The circulation of the translation contributed decisively to the dynamic emergence of Augustine on the theological and philosophical vanguard of the time. In harmony with the earlier patristic and conciliar tradition, Gregory Palamas voluntarily proceeded to the post-textual adoption of “De Trinitate” in his theological treatise of the “One Hundred and Fifty Chapters”, in his “Homily XVI” and in his refutation “Against Gregoras II” through the use of byzantine eklogadia (continuous texts) and mixed codices. The use of the Augustine’s theological positions and ideas by Palamas with the necessary interpretive adaptations due to different eras, prevailing conditions and challenges, as well as the genius and diverse cultural and theological backgrounds, is indicative of intertextual relationship between the writings of two great Fathers of the Christian West and East and post-textual theological synthesis. Palamas’ aim was to address at the same time the distorted use of “De Trinitate” by latinophiles and anti-hesychasts of that time, while defending his theological positions and hesychastic teaching, but also safeguarding from falsification the widely accepted and threatened patristic validity and sanctity of the Latin Father at a time when Constantinople was plagued by intense anti-Latinism. According to the scholarly analysis and promotion of ecclesiological criteria, theological priorities and the manner in which Palamas received the augustinian Triadology and Christology in the perspective of the interpretive completion and contradictory adaptation of “De Trinitate” in his works, seems to follow the principles of hesychastic theology in response to the theological challenges of the latinophiles and anti-hesychasts of his period. He achieves this by highlighting the unity of “mind” and “will” in the augustinian psychological triads as an anthropological image of the eternal existential relations of the Holy Trinity, so as to exclude the medieval and scholastic teaching of the filioque. By promoting the double procession of the Holy Spirit, which is distinguished in the eternal procession from the Father alone, and in its revelation “in energy” and its mission “in time,” which as a common Trinitarian energy is “timeless.” Advocating the evidence against the dialectical method of theological reasoning of the anti-hesychasts. Rejecting the anti-hesychastic position concerning the destruction of God’s simplicity through a distinction between essence and energies. And adopting the christocentric and sacramental character of communion in the uncreated divine energies. However, the allusive and indirect invocation of Augustine’s name as an authority by Palamas, in the form of a cryptic reference, which was perceived by the immediate and initiated latinophiles and anti-hesychasts as an approval, marks the rejection of the medieval and scholastic teaching on the filioque and the condemnation of the anti-hesychastic position on the abolition of the simplicity of divine essence by distinguishing between substance and energies in God. Thus Palamas consciously conceals Augustine’s name and source in order to avoid any possible cultivation of anti-Latinism that prevailed among the audience he is addressing, and might result in the rejection of his hesychastic teaching and theology.

https://fosfanariou.gr/index.php/2022/03/19/the-position-of-saint-augustine-in-the-theology-of-saint-gregory-palamas/?fbclid=IwAR194kMiEu3cn4thfBJ3TqzYDoU3ij3bmbZj-aHvXJjG68z8ZwG7zQlYW9U