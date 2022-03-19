The Civil Governor of Mount Athos visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received on Friday, March 18, in the afternoon, the Archon of the Holy Church of Christ, Athanasios Martinos, Archon Offikalios of the Mother Church of “Panagia Pammakaristos” and Political Governor of Mount Athos.

During his meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch, Mr. Martinos, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Marina, and his close associate, Dr. Gregory Penelis, had the opportunity to discuss the course of the renovation works of Halki seminary building, which is located in the Holy Trinity Monastery, but also of the Galata School, the cost of which was borne entirely by the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Photos: Press and Communication Office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times