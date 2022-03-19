Stone floor of Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre undergoes extensive repairs

Extensive restoration work has begun on the stone floor of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Greek Orthodox Church spokesperson Father Issa Musleh said the restoration could take up to three years to be completed and cost around $11 million.

Money for the project to repair or replace the broken stone tiles has been donated by Italy, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, among others.

Three major Christian communities share ownership of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre: the Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Armenian Orthodox churches.

The building stands on the site where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ was buried and resurrected.

The church will remain open during the overhaul and individual sections will be worked on one by one, Franciscan friar Eugenio Alliata said.

Archaeologists will also be present should the needs for checks or consultations arise.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City was originally built in 325 A.D.

Traditionally, believers celebrate Easter at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

