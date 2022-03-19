Human rights activist: Armenia and Azerbaijan pursuing ‘agreed policies’

The Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities are pursuing “agreed policies” in various spheres, according to Armenia’s former ombudsperson and human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, she underscored that Azerbaijan’s task is to repeatedly create intolerable conditions for the people of Artsakh in order to force them to leave their homeland, which they have defended for centuries.

“I am convinced that the Artsakh people will not go for it. But the price that the Armenian people are now paying is a result of the consistent policy run by the current authorities, which exclusively serves the Turkish-Azerbaijani genocidal plans,” Alaverdyan stated.

In her words, the “political games” played by the authorities are pretty clear to all now.

“The incumbent authorities have no right to announce that they have received the mandate of the people as they are implementing anti-state and anti-national policies,” Alaverdyan said.

