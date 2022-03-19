Artak Zakaryan: We are living through the worst time in history

The composition of NATO will be reviewed, and there will be no more unipolar world, Armenia’s former deputy defense minister and a member of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Artak Zakaryan told reporters on Saturday.

He states the role of China will be emphasized, while the rivalry between Turkey and Iran in the South Caucasus region will further intensify.

“And all this, to a greater or lesser extent, concerns us. As if the problems in the world are not enough, the Armenian authorities are ignorant, conspiratorial and capitulant. We are living through the worst period in history,’ he said.

“From all this we must draw the most important conclusions. We cannot change the world, the world order and adapt it to ourselves, but we must at least put what we have inside in order to be ready for any development: both for the worse and for the better,” Zakaryan noted.

He states the current government should have been changed already because it cannot handle the new challenges facing Armenia, further worsening the situation.

“An incompetent policy can lead to war, the status of an outcast state rejected by Russia, the West, deprived of economic development. We may end up in the last carriage when it comes to food security… This is where they are leading us to,” the politician said.

According to him, Armenia has not solved the issue of its security and the security of Artsakh, there is not even an amended concept of national security.

He highlighted the need for a multi-vector foreign policy, with its primary focus on cooperation with Russia.

“We must also realize something very important: Russia needs a partner, not a vassal,” Zakaryan said.

Panorama.AM