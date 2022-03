Armenian pair to compete in World Figure Skating Championships

Armenian figure skating pair Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Senecal are to compete in the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships.

Figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan will not participate in the tournament due to injury, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported on Friday.

The championships are set for 21-27 March in Montpellier, France.

