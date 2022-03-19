Ambassador Makunts hands over Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia met with House Republican Leader, Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R–CA).

Ambassador Makunts thanked the Congressman for his support to the adoption of House Resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide in 2019.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of the visit of the delegation led by the President of the National Assembly of Armenia to Washington in January and the meetings held with the leadership of the Congress, which was an additional impetus for the deepening of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Ambassador Makunts handed over Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Congressman on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu