The Consul General of Poland in Constantinople, Witold Lesniak, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Lesniak, who was accompanied by his wife and two daughters, was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and had a long discussion focusing on the situation of thousands of refugees from Ukraine who fled to Poland.

