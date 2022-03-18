Ecumenical Patriarch met with representatives of Christian communities in Constantinople

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey, Sahak Masalyan, the Spiritual Chief of the Ancient Turkish Assyrian Community in Constantinople, Metropolitan Filüksinos Yusuf Çetin, and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic community, Massimiliano Palinuro, with whom he had the opportunity to cooperate on issues of mutual interest, on Thursday, March 17.

This joint meeting took place at the headquarters of the Armenian Patriarchate in Kontoskali, Constantinople.

On the occasion of the birthday, on the same day, of Patriarch Sahak Masalyan, the Ecumenical Patriarch warmly wished him and offered him a hierarchical enkolpion as a gift.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanouel of Chalcedon, and Grand Archdeacon Paisios.

Orthodox Times