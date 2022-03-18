Armenian, French FMs talk bilateral relations, regional security issues

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jean-Yves Le Drian exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the Armenian-French cooperation, particularly referring to the implementation of the roadmap of the Armenian-French economic cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to regional and international security. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his French counterpart on the situation created by the provocations and continuous violations of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan on the line of contact with Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, presented the facts of targeting the civilian population, applying psychological pressure.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed issues related to the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act. In this context, both sides attached importance to the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu