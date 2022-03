Swedish MP honored with Armenian Mkhitar Gosh medal

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Awarding ceremony of Thomas Hammarberg, Member of the Swedish Parliament, public and political figure, took place at the Embassy of Armenia in Stockholm.

Ambassador Alexander Arzoumanian handed to Mr. Hammarberg the Mkhitar Gosh Medal awarded to him by the decree of the President of Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu