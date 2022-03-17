Bomb alert on Moscow-Yerevan flight false

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The bomb alert on Mosvow-Yerevan flight was false, the Armenian Emergency Ministry says.

At 15:49 the National Crisis Management Center received information that a bomb had been planted on the plane carrying out the Moscow-Yerevan flight, which was expected to land at 18:00.

Fire engines, rescuers and medical staff were dispatched to Zvartnots Airport.

The rescuers and airport security officers carried out evacuation of passengers and inspection of the luggage։.

Nothing dangerous was found.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu