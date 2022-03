Armenian soldier found dead

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 16, at around 9:10 pm, the body of Albert Siroyan (born in 2002), a conscript of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, was found in one of the military positions located in the south-eastern direction of the republic, the Ministry of Defense informs.

He had a gunshot wound in the jaw.

An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu