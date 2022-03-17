Armenia FM introduces Azerbaijani provocations to NATO Deputy Secretary-General

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana, the Foreign Ministry press service informed NEWS.am.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan presented Azerbaijan’s steps toward creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Mirzoyan also spoke about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations, and the facts of psychological pressure on civilians.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the political dialogue between Armenia and NATO. In this context, the sides highlighted the importance to the implementation of the Individual Partnership Action Plan as an effective tool for the development of cooperation.

The sides touched upon the participation of Armenian peacekeeping units in the international peacekeeping missions and Armenia’s contribution to the strengthening of international security and stability.

The sides also exchanged views on the process of the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

On the same day the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed the North Atlantic Council, where he touched upon Armenia-NATO cooperation over the past 30 years, the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh, humanitarian issues, particularly the return of Armenian prisoners of war, access of international organizations to Artsakh, as well as the prospects and possibilities of settling the Karabakh peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group, negotiations between Yerevan and Baku on a non-conditional peace agreement and other issues of international and regional agenda.

https://news.am/eng/news/692009.html